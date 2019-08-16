Minneapolis Bans New Restaurant Drive-Thrus to Save the Planet

People with disabilities can go pound sand…

(Dan Way, Liberty Headlines) Minneapolis is the latest government to impose a nanny state ban on drive-thru businesses in the name of protecting the planet.

The unanimous City Council vote follows other U.S. and Canadian cities’ prohibitions on the popular method of picking up fast food. Existing drive-up windows, and proposals submitted before the Aug. 8 ordinance passed, would not be affected.

As in other jurisdictions where drive-thru bans have been imposed, disabled residents said Minneapolis is making life more difficult for them.

Minneapolis Advisory Committee on People with Disabilities Chairman Ken Rodgers said the legislation creates a barrier to equitable access to goods and services. Picking up prescriptions and getting food will become more challenging if they must walk or use wheelchairs to go through stores.

Forcing customers out of their vehicles increases the hassle for parents and caregivers of little children. Seniors with mobility issues also are affected.

“With everything, there are trade-offs. The amount of pushback and opposition we hear about drive-thrus is really strong every time one is proposed,” Minneapolis Council President Lisa Bender said in an interview.

The council decision is part of the Minneapolis 2040 plan, which was created to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050.

That sort of government-knows-best approach has been employed elsewhere.

In progressive Orange County, North Carolina, for example, commissioners enforce drive-thru bans in economic development districts. Former Orange County Commissioner Barry Jacobs once insisted it was the county’s duty to help Americans lose weight.

Cutting carbon emissions, and encouraging more bicycle and pedestrian traffic in central business districts are goals of some towns within the county. Carrboro has a complete ban on drive-thrus, and Hillsborough restricts where they can be located. Both towns are in Orange County.

Justin Pearson, managing attorney for the Florida office of the Institute for Justice, has been a vocal critic of drive-thru bans.

“It’s not the government’s job to tell you that you need to walk further, or be healthier. They’re not your parent,” Pearson said.

Drive-thru restrictions are widely used in Florida “to micromanage you to come on bended knee, and kiss their ring, and ask for an exemption. And if you’re a powerful enough business you’ll get the exemption, and if you’re not you won’t,” Pearson said.

Pearson contends the system is rife with abuse and uneven outcomes. Large chains often prevail on appeal. Mom-and-pop stores generally do not.

Banning drive-thrus takes an economic toll on businesses. More than 70% of fast-food restaurants’ commerce is conducted at the drive-up window. Bans conflict with consumers’ convenience-centered purchasing, even as demand for drive-thru business is likely to increase as companies explore adding mobile ordering technology.