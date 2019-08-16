Univ. Dean Resigns After Calling Republicans ‘Rednecks,’ ‘Crazies’

STUDENT: ‘“I do not believe in using the university’s name as a platform to push biased political speech…’

(Dan Way, Liberty Headlines) A high-ranking dean at N.C. State University, who is no stranger to making offensive remarks about Republicans and conservatives, is stepping down amid backlash over his most recent disparaging tweets.

Mike Mullen has been N.C. State’s dean for academic and student affairs since 2012, and served as a university vice chancellor. He resigned the post, which paid him $283,206 annually, Thursday afternoon, and his last day in the position was Friday. A replacement has not been named. Mullen will remain on staff as a professor in the crop sciences department.

The N.C. State College Republicans executive board was among those calling for Mullen’s resignation.

“Targeted rhetoric that compares Conservatives and Republicans on NC State’s Campus to ‘neo-nazis,’ ‘alt-right crazies,’ and ‘KKK members’ has no place in the university system,” the student organization said in a press release. “Mr. Mullen’s comments have affixed Republican students to society’s most egregious and reprehensible groups, thus widening the gap of political divisiveness and creating an unsafe political environment for all students.”

N.C. State senior Luke Stancil was among those condemning Mullen’s political attacks. He wrote a blog post for The College Fix denouncing the college official’s Twitter insults suggesting Republicans are “rednecks” who “lack ethical values.” He has called the GOP the party of the NRA, neo-Nazis, the KKK, “and all manner of alt-right crazies,” Stancil wrote, and has supported a presidential executive order to nullify the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and to abolish the Constitution.

“I do not believe in using the university’s name as a platform to push biased political speech,” Stancil wrote.

He said Mullen’s blasts alienated conservative students, “and bring a negative spotlight to the institution that I have loved since a child as a North Carolina native.”

Mullen has demonstrated a pattern of derogatory language.

In a 2018 post in the student newspaper The Technician, N.C. State student Jacob Trubey said Mullen should resign after calling a set of businessmen rednecks. Trubey said Mullen’s slur belittled rural students, and noted how that conflicts with the office he held. The Division of Academic and Student Affairs is the chief university agency for implementing diversity goals and ensuring inclusiveness.

This is not the first time a high-profile North Carolina official has resigned in disgrace recently over social media missteps. Democrat Andy Penry resigned as chairman of the State Board of Elections in December 2018 after the chairman of the Wake County Republican Party filed a complaint against him.

The complaint stated Penry’s serial social media posts maligning Republicans broke state election law requiring neutrality among board members.