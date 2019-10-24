Microsoft Boss Cuts Massive Campaign Check to Pelosi

‘We need Congress to remember the fundamental decency and humanitarian spirit that defines us as a people and a nation…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Filings by the Federal Election Commission revealed recently that Microsoft President Brad Smith gave $125,000 to a victory fund supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

It was one of many donations he made to left-wing candidates and organizations this year, including contributions to the presidential campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, reported CNBC.

However, the Pelosi donation was by far the largest Smith has made this year and appeared to immediately follow Pelosi’s decision to proceed with an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump last month.

Smith has avoided making many direct political statements, CNBC said, but has indirectly criticized Trump policies in the past, including a June 2018 blog post that attacked the administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration.

“[W]e need Congress to remember the fundamental decency and humanitarian spirit that defines us as a people and a nation,” he sniped. “In short, we need to take care of children.”

The Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund not only benefits the California congresswoman’s campaign, but also may allocate funds to other campaign organizations, such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, to disperse as they see fit.

It has raised $11.1 million so far this year, with another major contribution coming from Stewart and Lynda Resnick, the owners of beverage brands POM and FIJI Water, who gave $259,100. Deborah Simon, of the commercial real-estate investment firm Simon Property Group, gave the same amount.

Despite his decidedly left-skewed donation history, Smith has also given to some Republican campaigns in the past, including Sen. Cory Gardner‘s upcoming re-election campaign in Colorado.

That race promises to be tightly contested whether Gardner faces a challenge from former Gov. John Hickenlooper or another high-profile opponent, with Democrats hoping an upset there could tilt the Senate in their favor.

Last election cycle, Smith gave to the re-election campaign of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.