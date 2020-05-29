Michigan Newspapers Hit Whitmer for Partisan Contract, COVID Response

‘The reporting tells … of an administration engaged in an elaborate bait-and-switch aimed at directing a nearly $200,000 no-bid contract to a Democratic operative…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Head editors at Crain’s Detroit Business and The Detroit News criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday for keeping the state closed and for awarding a lucrative government contract to Democratic operatives, Michigan Rising Action reported.

Nolan Finley, Editorial Page editor at the Detroit News, wrote about two recent scandals that involve Whitmer.

On Memorial Day weekend, Whitmer’s husband asked a dock owner if the family’s boat could be placed in the water before others ahead of them in line.

The dock owner interpreted the situation as a request for special favors, but Whitmer said her husband’s request was “a failed attempt at humor.”

Finley called this “creative spin,” but he said Whitmer’s attempt to escape blame for the “partisan virus deal” amounts to “willful deception,” the Detroit News reported.

Emails from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reveal that the governor’s office approved the contact tracing deal with Great Lakes Community Engagement, a non-profit run by a Democratic campaign consultant.

After Republican politicians and media outlets learned about the $194,000 contract with Michael Kolehouse, Whitmer denied involvement.

“When it was brought to my attention, I told them to cancel it,” she said.

Despite documents that show Whitmer’s approval of the contract, her team has maintained the story that the MDHHS approved the contract without her knowledge.

“The reporting tells a different story, one of an administration engaged in an elaborate bait-and-switch aimed at directing a nearly $200,000 no-bid contract to a Democratic operative at a time when the governor was competing for the party’s vice presidential nomination,” Finley wrote.

Even if MDHHS officials acted on their own, they went out of their way to cover up the contract’s connection to Kolehouse.

“That arrangement appears to have been crafted, with the help of the executive office, to hide the partisan aspects of the deal,” Finley wrote. “Instead of signing a contract with Kolehouse Strategies, a known partisan enterprise, the agreement was made with the Great Lakes Community Engagement firm, also registered to Kolehouse.”

Chad Livengood, the senior editor at Crain’s Detroit Business, wrote an article on May 29 titled, “Whitmer’s disjointed reopening strategy undermining her coronavirus curve-flattening success.”

Livengood praised Whitmer for her initial response to the coronavirus, but he said she has not adapted to changing circumstances.

“After a precipitous drop in the COVID-19 infection curve, there’s a growing sense here that most residents are over the governor’s stay-at-home orders, even if they supported her original actions nine weeks ago to protect public health,” he said.

Whitmer recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order until June 12, even “as deaths, infection rates, hospitalizations and ventilator use has plummeted,” he wrote.

Livengood called Whitmer’s reopening strategy “disjointed.”

As newspapers run negative headlines about Whitmer, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have continued to hammer the governor for her executive order that told nursing homes to put coronavirus-positive patients in the same facilities as healthy patients.