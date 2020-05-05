Michelle Obama Blasts Dems Who Didn’t Vote in 2016: ‘It Was a Slap in the Face’

‘Every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In a soon-to-be-released Netflix documentary, former First Lady Michelle Obama blasted the Americans who “couldn’t be bothered to get out and vote” in 2016 as a “slap in the face” .

Obama has cautiously toed the line of avoiding overtly political activities while claiming to be engaged in a broad-based, “nonpartisan” get-out-the-vote initiatives, but the dog-whistle rhetoric clearly signaled her intended audience.

“I understand the people who voted for Trump,” she reportedly said in the documentary, which is based on her memoir, Becoming. “The people who didn’t vote at all—the young people, the women—that’s when you think, ‘Man, people think this is a game.'”

Obama then laid a serious guilt-trip on apathetic left-wingers for causing not only Hillary Clinton‘s loss, but all of her husband’s past political failures.

“It wasn’t just in this election,” she said. “Every midterm. Every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up.”

She counted her own initiatives to increase voter turnout among the many ways the Left has conspired to fix the democratic process and secure permanent majorities for itself. But “after all that work,” Democrats still “couldn’t be bothered to vote,” she said, according to the Daily Beast.

“That’s my trauma,” she complained. “A lot of our folks didn’t vote. It was almost like a slap in the face.”

In the surprise, unannounced documentary, she also reportedly described President Donald Trump’s inauguration as “painful.”

Her comments echoed similar remarks she made in her memoir, when she explained that she stopped “even trying to smile” during the January 2017 ceremony.

Many in the media had noted her dour expression at the time.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals,” she wrote in the book. “Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”

Explaining her decision to take an extended leave of absence from public life, Obama also continued to milk an oft-repeated line from her speech at the 2016 Democratic convention, in which she claimed to rise above the petty scrum of partisan politics.

“It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it,” she said in the documentary. “Because when you are the first black anything …”

Despite her adamant denials about entertaining any future White House ambitions, Obama’s name has been widely circulated as a potential running-mate for presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden—and as the embattled ex-vice president’s possible replacement.