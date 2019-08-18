Michael Moore: Democrats Will Win When They Embrace ‘The Squad’

Moore thinks the Democrats will win if they embrace and promote The Squad…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said he hopes that “The Squad“—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Ilhan Omar, D-MN, Rashida Tlaib, D-MI and Ayanna Pressley, D-MA—are the “face” of the Democratic Party.

Moore’s comments, made on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” come weeks after President Donald Trump warned that the Democrats will lose if they embrace the four congresswomen who “hate our country” and promote socialism and socially progressive policies that would fundamentally transform the United States.

But Moore thinks the Democrats will win if they embrace and promote The Squad, Real Clear Politics reported.

Let’s hope that Alexandria and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman Pressley are the face because that’s how we’re going to win,” Moore said to host “The 11th Hour” host Brian Williams. “We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants. That’s ‘The Squad.’ They’re the force out there.”

Moore, a Michigan native, said the Midwest—a major battleground for the 2016 election and likely for the 2020 election—”has a long history” of support for socialist policies.

“Well, first of all, Michigan has a long history, as does Wisconsin and Minnesota, the upper Midwest, of what you would call socialism or Democratic socialism or farm labor Democratic Party. We’ve never trusted the banks or the large corporations. General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, in 1908. A year of General Motors trying to turn this into a company town, people were so upset at it, in the next election. Flint elected a socialist mayor to remove the pro-G.M. mayor when the corporation first began. So that’s who we are.”