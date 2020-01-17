Michael Moore Agrees w/ Trump: Elizabeth Warren a Liar, CNN Report Fake
‘We don’t even have to hear him denying saying it, because there’s no way he’d say that…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Filmmaker Michael Moore accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., of spreading “a malicious lie” about Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by accusing him of sexism.
Moore, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a Sanders supporter, said during his podcast on Wednesday that Warren’s claim that Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win the presidency is obviously untrue.
“[CNN] ran with that story without any backup or agreement or denial from the Warren campaign. Or the Sanders campaign. And it was shocking. It was shocking to me, because I know both of these people,” Moore said.
“After 48 hours of this, and after watching the debate last, I felt a knife in the heart,” he continued. “My heart.”
Moore said he was sure Warren would apologize and retract her claim, but instead she “confirmed” and “continued the lie.”
Elizabeth & Bernie have appeared in my films. I love them both. Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me. At a time when job #1 is to remove Trump, how did this help? My new RUMBLE podcast “The Sad Downfall of Elizabeth Warren.” https://t.co/uFwOFNka9U
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 15, 2020
Warren accused Sanders of calling her a “liar on national television” after Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate. She refused to shake his hand and confronted him, but Sanders urged her to continue the conversation at a later date.
Ironically, Trump agrees with Moore and defended Sanders during a campaign rally Tuesday: “I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t … It’s not the kind of thing he’d say,” the president reasoned.
Moore echoed Trump’s sentiments on his podcast this week: “I was paralyzed—paralyzed—that her staffers would say such a thing. Any of us who have known Bernie forever know automatically, we don’t even have to hear him denying saying it, because there’s no way he’d say that.”