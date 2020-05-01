Megan Rapinoe Offers To Be Joe Biden’s VP

Women’s World Cup star ‘would have to take a pay cut to become vice president…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Outspoken women’s soccer athlete Megan Rapinoe jokingly offered to be presidential candidate Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate during an Instagram Live video with Biden and his wife, Jill.

Rapinoe was the latest left-wing celebrity activist to circle the wagons around the presumptive Democratic nominee, despite a credible allegation of rape against him that Biden continues to deny.

“I don’t want to put you on the spot—I think I could still play soccer and do this—but if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview,” Rapinoe said.

“We can talk logistics and the details,” she added. “Put it on your list. No pressure.”

The Bidens said they would “love” to see Rapinoe come on board.

“Every young girl is saying, ‘Yes, choose her, choose Megan!” Jill Biden added.

Joe Biden then warned Rapinoe she “would have to take a pay cut to become vice president,” referencing her ongoing feud with U.S. Soccer Federation over how much she and the other female players are paid.

“You know I’m not into that,” Rapinoe returned.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team sued the federation earlier this year alleging gender discrimination since the female players are paid less than the men. The trial was supposed to begin this week, but it has been delayed until June 16 due to the coronavirus, according to USA Today.

Rapinoe had previously endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., but endorsed Biden after Warren dropped out. She said that at the end of it all the only thing she wants is to see President Donald Trump ousted.

“I hope people are inspired and motivated to get involved in this election moving forward,” Rapinoe told the Bidens.

“I think that there is a candidate in you that is looking to bring people together,” she said, “and there’s a candidate whose sole purpose is to divide us so he can stand on top of us both.”