Media Requests for EPA’s Public Records Surging in Trump Era

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Media outlets are aggressively seeking records from the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

It’s in stark contrast to the final years of the Barack Obama administration, when news organizations seemed unconcerned with the agency’s activities.

According to an analysis by the Daily Signal, a number of news outlets have seen a surge in seeking Freedom of Information Act requests. They include liberal news organizations like BuzzFeed, Mother Jones, CNN and the Huffington Post.

The Washington Post is another. During President Trump’s first two years in office, the newspaper submitted 43 FOIA request to the EPA. But during Barack Obama’s last four years in office, they only requested one.

“Based on The Washington Post’s failure to seek transparency during the Obama administration, it is clear that if democracy does die in darkness, then it died during Obama’s eight years in office,” said Rick Manning, the president of Americans for Limited Government, ironically alluding to the new slogan the Post adopted after Trump’s election.

The Post wasn’t the only outlet with an impressive increase in requests. The New York Times filed 59 requests in 2017 and only two in 2016, President Obama’s last full year in office.

Politico filed 45 requests in 2017 and 125 requests in 2018—up from just five in 2016. Other outlets saw smaller but significant surges.

Kevin Dayaratna, a statistician who works at the Heritage Foundation, said FOIA requests are critical to transparency because the executive branch needs oversight.

And he gave liberal news organizations the benefit of the doubt, suggesting the increase in requests was not a product of grotesque bias but perhaps a perception that the Trump administration would be more compliant with them.

“I think one reason Trump was elected is that the public saw that the EPA and other agencies were not being completely transparent,” said Dayaratna.

“So, the American people elected an outsider to shake up Washington. A number of government models have essentially been treated as a black box for years, when they should have been made open and available for public scrutiny.”

Of course, that doesn’t explain why The Washington Post, Mother Jones, the Los Angeles Times and ABC News submitted zero FOIA requests in some years of the Obama administration. Possibly, out of frustration with government red tape, they decided not to bother.

Tim Graham, who directs media analysis for the Media Research Center, was much more cynical in his assessment.

“These facts are shocking if you assume the media are fair and balanced, and not allied with one party or another,” said Graham. “These facts are not shocking if you assume the media are strongly allied with the Sierra Club and the Democrats in Congress.”

Graham said the disparity in press scrutiny fit with a familiar narrative.

“Obama’s EPA are the ‘good guys.’ Trump’s EPA are the polluters,” he said. “This underlines that when the Old Media stands on a soapbox and boasts about holding people accountable, you can add an asterisk for ‘people we don’t like.’”

In the interest of transparency, the Daily Signal asked the 20 news organizations in their analysis about the surge in FOIA requests.

Reuters declined to comment. The Washington Post said it would have to confirm the numbers. And BuzzFeed said their increase was due to hiring two reporters with FOIA-submitting experience.

The other 17 did not respond.