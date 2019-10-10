Liberal, Propagandist Media Attack Facebook for Running Anti-Biden Ad

‘Whether it originates from the Kremlin or Trump Tower, these lies and conspiracy theories threaten to undermine the integrity of our elections in America…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The Left’s efforts to control the flow of information have kicked into high gear in a tug-of-war over dueling Ukraine conspiracies.

Following years of failed efforts to dig up political dirt on President Donald Trump using costly, tax-funded investigations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared last month that the House Democrats would be launching their impeachment proceedings based on the claims of an anonymous, partisan whistleblower.

The source alleged that Trump sought a quid-pro-quo arrangement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a conspiracy linked to then-Democratic primary front-runner Joe Biden.

A transcript later released by the White House gave no such indication of any quid-pro-quo exchange agreement.

Biden has since been surpassed in many polls by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Many in the media, while reporting on Democrats’ impromptu, no-vote impeachment probe against Trump, have denied that existing evidence—including video from Biden himself—implicates the former vice president in a scandal that essentially involved the same thing Democrats are accusing Trump of doing.

Biden admitted pressuring Ukraine’s previous administration to fire its top prosecutor while leveraging a billion-dollar loan guarantee. The prosecutor had been investigating energy company Burisma, which had Biden’s son Hunter on its payroll as a board member.

Some objectively biased left-wing news operations, such as CNN, have refused to air the ad. Now, liberals in the media are furious that others will not help them circle the wagons in their cover-up operation.

Outlets like Vox and Yahoo News indignantly reported that Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, MSNBC, Fox and others had declined the demands from Democrats to pull the offending ads.

Further riling the propagandist press was that Facebook refused to allow the ads to be vetted by left-wing ‘fact-checkers’—something it has faced criticism for doing with content in the past.

In a letter to the Biden campaign, first disclosed by The New York Times, Katie Harbath, Facebook’s public policy director for global elections, called efforts to suppress the ad undemocratic.

“Our approach is grounded in Facebook’s fundamental belief in free expression, respect for the democratic process, and the belief that, in mature democracies with a free press, political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is,” wrote Harbath. “Thus, when a politician speaks or makes an ad, we do not send it to third party fact checkers.”

As Biden himself publicly called for Trump to be impeached, his campaign operatives complained that no questions should be asked about his own scandalous conduct.

“Whether it originates from the Kremlin or Trump Tower, these lies and conspiracy theories threaten to undermine the integrity of our elections in America,” campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable for any social media company to knowingly allow deliberately misleading material to corrupt its platform,” he griped.

There is no evidence to support the claims from Biden, CNN and others that the information in the ads is “objectively false” since the prosecutor who was investigating the claims was forcibly removed without making a definitive determination.

The current impeachment efforts by Congressional Democrats also seemed determined to leave Biden’s case unopened as they target the request from Trump for Ukraine to resume its investigation. The U.S. and Ukraine have a longstanding agreement to share information in such cases.

Leftist reporters sought to find an array of ‘boogeymen’ in the refusal by social media outlets, noting that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently met with Trump, that Harbath had ties to Republican organizations and that the social media network stood to lose millions by refusing the Trump campaign.

Ducklo fumed that Trump’s audacity in wanting “to influence public opinion” in a way that was rightfully undermining to Democrats’ credibility “poisons the public discourse and chips away at our democracy.”