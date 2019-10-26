NC Sheriff to Release Two Illegal Alien Child Rapists, One Drug Trafficker

‘The only persons protected by these misguided policies are criminals…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Friday that Mecklenburg County jail currently holds three illegal aliens charged with “serious criminal offenses” who could be set free because of the county’s ICE non-cooperation policy.

ICE has issued detainers to request that Mecklenburg County facilitate the safe, in-custody transfer of the criminal illegal aliens from local police to federal immigration authorities.

Given Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden‘s recent defense of his jurisdiction’s sanctuary city policy and the long-term policy of releasing known criminal illegal aliens, it is almost certain that Mecklenburg County will ignore ICE’s detainers and release the illegal aliens back into the Charlotte area, where they may reoffend.

The illegal aliens currently in custody are Alejandro Gomez-Cervantes, Jasmine Villareal, and Rigoberto Murcia-Martinez.

Gomez-Cervantez faces five counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and and one count of statutory rape of a child, ICE reported.

Authorities in Mecklenburg County arrested him on May 11, and ICE issued a detainer the same day.

Gomez-Cervantez’s next court date is Oct. 28, but his release date is unknown.

Villareal faces three counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Villareal was arrested on March 21, and ICE issued a detainer the same day.

Her next court date is Nov. 5, but her release date is unknown.

Murcia-Martinez, an illegal alien subject to a final deportation order, faces three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and one count of statutory rape of a child.

He was arrested on April 16. Neither a court date nor a release date was available.

“The only way a person is subject to an ICE detainer in Mecklenburg County is if they are handcuffed and arrested for a crime committed in the local community,” said Acting ICE Director Matt Albence. “The only persons protected by these misguided policies are criminals, as the only way a person is subject to a detainer is if they’ve been arrested for a crime beyond anything to do with their immigration status.”