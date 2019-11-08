MEADOWS: Testimony Has Made It EASIER For Republicans to Defend Trump

‘ This is part of a broader analysis of foreign aid in general, it terms of what we should do…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, interrupted an NBC News reporter’s live broadcast to defend President Donald Trump, arguing that testimony in the U.S. House was helping Republicans to shore up support as the impeachment saga continues to unfold.

The reporter, Leigh Ann Caldwell, had attempted to flag Meadows for an interview, but he ignored her and walked right past the camera.

A few minutes later, after hearing Caldwell claim House Republicans were “struggling” to side with Trump throughout this impeachment process, Meadows turned around and interrupted the broadcast.

“I’m not struggling on anything. The Republicans are not struggling on anything,” he said.

“Actually, as we hear more testimony … it’s getting easier to defend the president from the standpoint of, ‘there is no linkage between aid and an investigation into Joe Biden,'” Meadows continued. “In fact, what we’re hearing today is that this is part of a broader analysis of foreign aid in general, it terms of what we should do.”

This week marks the final round of closed-door hearings before House Democrats shift into what they have said will be a public phase with greater transparency and due-process protections.

However, Republicans remain skeptical that their political adversaries in the majority will cast aside the bad-faith partisanship that has, thus far, dominated the proceedings.

Meadows said that, if anything, the depositions prove Trump has been telling the truth the whole time and that there was no quid pro quo corruption.

Some Republicans, such as Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham, R-SC, have said withholding foreign aid from Ukraine might, in theory, qualify as a quid pro quo, based on the president’s intent

“We put conditions on aid all the time,” Graham told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “But if you said I’m not going to give you money unless you investigate my political opponent to help me politically, that would be completely out of bounds.”

Nonetheless, most question whether such a charge constitutes a “high crime” that would justify articles of impeachment.

Many of the president’s supporters have pointed to more egregious quid-pro-quo abuses by Democrats during the Obama administration, the 2016 election and the Mueller investigation as evidence that there was no actual wrongdoing according to the Left’s own recently established precedent.