Meadows Says Mueller Better Be ‘Prepared’ for Cross-Examination

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., one of Trump’s top congressional allies, said special counsel Robert Mueller better be ready to answer for his role in the Russia-Gate hoax when he testifies before Congress.

Congressional Democrats subpoenaed Mueller last week and he agreed to testify, which Meadows told Fox News marks a dark time for “civil liberties.”

“It is not a good day for America, but Bob Mueller better be prepared,” Meadows said. “Because I can tell you, he will be cross-examined for the first time and the American people will start to see the flaws in his report.”

Meadows said that though he disagrees with Mueller’s investigation, it’s important to protect all civil liberties, and the Democrats’ subpoena is a breach of those rights.

“We have to protect our civil liberties,” he said. “Whether they’re Republican or Democrat or in between, we have to protect those. This is a sad day for civil liberties and those who love those. Those rights that we have.

“Yes, it’s a worse day for Congress because, what Adam Schiff and them have done, they have basically harassed the president and put forth a political agenda,” he continued.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is one of two top Democrats who subpoenaed Mueller to testify.

The other is Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have described the subpoena not as a breach of rights, but as a “friendly” invitation to elaborate on his report.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” Nadler and Schiff said in a joint statement.