MEADOWS: Democrats’ ‘Somber’ Impeachment Was a ‘PR Stunt’

‘They’re not actually coming after Donald Trump. They’re coming after every single person who voted for Donald Trump…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows slammed the Democrats’ “somber” impeachment charade as nothing more than a “public relations stunt.”

It was clear throughout the impeachment process that House Democrats were not taking the charges they had made against President Donald Trump seriously, Meadows said.

The day the House voted to approve the articles of impeachment, many were giving high-fives and celebrating what they believed to be a political achievement, he told Fox News.

“A lot of the Democrats were wearing black to try to put on this PR stunt as if it was a somber mood,” he said, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s black dress. But the only reason they should be wearing black, he said, is “because for a lot of them, this is their political funeral.”

Many of the vulnerable Democrats in swing districts Trump won in 2016 are “very scared” that impeachment could backfire, Meadows added.

“The American people are seeing beyond this. And you’re right, Mitch McConnell is not going to listen to Nancy Pelosi, and neither are the other 53 Republicans that are over there,” he said.

“This is ultimately going to be decided by them and the American people. And I can tell you, the American people aren’t buying the argument that Nancy and her colleagues have put forth.”

As Pelosi read that the first article of impeachment had passed, several Democrats began clapping and cheering on the House floor, which earned a sharp glare from Pelosi—although she, too, appeared to be stifling a smirk.

After reading the vote totals for Article I of impeachment, @SpeakerPelosi appears to cut off clapping Democrats. The speaker had reportedly told her colleagues not to do so. pic.twitter.com/EdYuI8FesV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2019

Similarly, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., posted a video on Instagram as she headed to the House floor to vote, declaring with a smile on her face that she was about to impeach Trump.

Nancy Pelosi has to be losing her mind. Her entire plan was to write impeachment off as something she never wanted to do, but these idiots posted videos like this and clapped after the vote. pic.twitter.com/RLGBAjc3pU — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 19, 2019

Behind the scenes, the Democrats’ behavior was even worse, Meadows said.

“They’re not actually coming after Donald Trump,” he told Fox News. “They’re coming after every single person who voted for Donald Trump. This is all about making sure that 232 Democrats will actually supplant their will for the will of the people.”