Rep. Meadows Defends Female Colleague from Sexist NeverTrumper

‘I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth…based on tweets from self-important…commentators…’

Elise Stefanik/IMAGE: CBS News via YouTube

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., rebuked ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd for making a “reprehensible” comment about Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” Dowd said in a now-deleted tweet, after Stefanik objected to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s political maneuvering during the proceedings.

Meadows defended Stefanik and said she did a “great job laying out the facts.”

Mistakenly attributing his media affiliation with MSNBC, Stefanik responded in a tweet to former George W. Bush strategist Dowd and said his comments don’t bother her because she “wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important commentators like Dowd.”

Before the impeachment proceedings began, Stefanik confronted Schiff and asked if he would continue to prohibit “witnesses from members’ questions” as he had done in the closed-door hearings.

