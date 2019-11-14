Rep. Meadows Defends Female Colleague from Sexist NeverTrumper

‘I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth…based on tweets from self-important…commentators…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., rebuked ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd for making a “reprehensible” comment about Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” Dowd said in a now-deleted tweet, after Stefanik objected to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s political maneuvering during the proceedings.

Meadows defended Stefanik and said she did a “great job laying out the facts.”

Elise did a great job laying out the facts. And, not least of all, this comment is reprehensible. https://t.co/Rf6CqbRtmR — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 13, 2019

Mistakenly attributing his media affiliation with MSNBC, Stefanik responded in a tweet to former George W. Bush strategist Dowd and said his comments don’t bother her because she “wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important commentators like Dowd.”

Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results https://t.co/o3BvcWh1NQ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Before the impeachment proceedings began, Stefanik confronted Schiff and asked if he would continue to prohibit “witnesses from members’ questions” as he had done in the closed-door hearings.