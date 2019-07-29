Freedom Caucus Chair Says #NeverTrump Rep. Amash Lost Leverage

‘If you’re a coalition of one, then you’re always going to be a coalition of one…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said one of his colleagues made a big mistake by quitting the GOP.

On The Federalist’s Radio Hour, Meadows made unfavorable comments about “NeverTrump” Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., who left the Republican Party ostensibly because of his concerns about the Mueller Report and the direction of the party under President Donald Trump.

Some speculate that Amash may be considering a third-party run against Trump—which the libertarian Michigander has not himself denied.

Meadows contrasted Amash’s approach, however, with the one taken by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is known to have a similar independent streak.

“[Massie] clearly made the decision to stay within the Republican Party,” said Meadows. “He has chosen to work within the conference and alongside the more or less independently minded but still fiscally conservative individuals because he wants to have an impact.”

Amash gained notoriety when he became the only congressional Republican to call for President Trump’s impeachment. Three weeks ago, he announced he was leaving the party in an op-ed to the Washington Post.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote.

Using language quite similar to that of the most vociferous anti-Trump Democrats, he added: “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us.”

On The Federalist’s radio program, Meadows said that by quitting both the Freedom Caucus and the Republican Party, Amash was likely to lose leverage in Washington. And he hinted that Amash sometimes had a disagreeable personality.

“[S]ometimes disagreeing without being disagreeable is really the mantra that [Massie] and [Sen. Rand Paul] have, at times Justin too,” Meadows remarked I don’t want to slam him to suggest that he’s not, but I’m just saying that it’s all about coalitions.”

“If you’re a coalition of one, then you’re always going to be a coalition of one,” said Meadows. “And generally speaking, you don’t move any legislation.”