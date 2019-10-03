Female Pilot Who Fought Pentagon’s Sexist Policy Returns to Saudi Arabia as U.S. Senator

‘This is where we separate our men from our women and we demean and humiliate just them…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., returned to Saudi Arabia last weeks for the first time in 16 years and refused to wear a traditional burqa or head scarf during her visit.

The last time she visited Saudi Arabia, was as an officer in the Air Force. She sued then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld afterward for forcing female pilots to obey Saudi Arabia’s customs.

“This is where we separate our men from our women and we demean and humiliate just them,” McSally told CBS News in 2002, arguing that if America men are allowed to wear what they want while in Saudi Arabia, women should be able to as well.

McSally battled the Defense Department for eight years, which eventually led to a new law protecting military women overseas. Of its own accord, Saudi Arabia also lifted its female driving ban.

“The last time I was deployed to Saudi Arabia—more than 16 years ago—women, including U.S. servicewomen, weren’t allowed to drive,” McSally said in a statement.

“For years before that, U.S. servicewomen were also ordered to sit in the backseat, always have a male escort, lie and claim the servicewoman was the wife of the serviceman if confronted by extremist religious clerics, and always be covered from head-to-toe in a taxpayer funded Muslim black abaya gown and headscarf.”

Now, women can drive, and military women are not required to wear a headscarf. The changes are “historic,” she said.

Before the Defense Department changed its policy, the Pentagon argued it was protecting its female service members by forcing them to obey Saudi Arabia’s discriminatory laws. It shielded them from unnecessary harassment and possible terrorist attacks, defense officials said.

But that wasn’t good enough for McSally.

“I can fly a single-seat aircraft in enemy territory, but I can’t drive a vehicle… They turned me into a fighter pilot. This is who I am. When I see something messed up, I’m going to challenge it,” she said.