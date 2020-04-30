Rose McGowan Blasts ‘Cult’-Like Democrats Who Pretend to Be ‘Good Guys’

‘This is deeper than a cover-up…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftist actress Rose McGowan slammed the Democratic Party on Wednesday as a “cult” that pretended to be “the good guys.”

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I would have died for this damned country & its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat,” she tweeted.

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020



McGowan was one of the first women to come forward against disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein and has been a vocal activist in the #MeToo movement.

She said that she joined the Democratic Party because she thought it shared her values, but the Democrats’ silence on the recent sexual assault allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden have forced her to reconsider her loyalties, she explained.

“I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys,” she said. “Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the Democrats and the media. Macro and micro.”

Biden has been credibly accused of sexual assault by one of his former congressional staffers, Tara Reade.

But the story has received little attention from the media and few Democratic politicians have been willing to defend Reade.

“This is deeper than a cover-up,” McGowan said, without directly mentioning Reade or her allegation.

In another tweet on Monday, McGowan urged Biden to “answer Tara Reade” and then drop out of the presidential race.