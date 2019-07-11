Sheriff Says Bill to Hold Sanctuary Cities Liable Threatens Public Safety

‘It will significantly erode the authority of all duly elected Sheriffs…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Mecklenburg County, NC Sheriff Garry L. McFadden, who opposes cooperation between federal immigration officers and local law enforcement, denounced the recently introduced Senate bill that would let citizens sue sanctuary cities for damages caused by criminal illegal aliens.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and five Republican Senators introduced the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act on Tuesday.

The bill would push sanctuary cities to waive their immunity from lawsuits related to crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Under the law, if sanctuary cities refused to waive their immunity, then the federal government would withhold Community Development Block Grant funds.

“Published summaries of the ‘Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act’ suggest that this proposed legislation would set priorities for public safety in direct defiance of the demands of a huge number of North Carolinians, including the overwhelming majority of those living in seven of the state’s largest counties which make up close to 40 percent of the state’s total population,” McFadden wrote, according to WBTV in Charlotte.

Seven North Carolina counties follow sanctuary city policies, including Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake Counties.

“Sheriffs are elected to honor the mandates of their respective local communities with regard to, among other things, honoring voluntary Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers and entering into 287(g) Agreements with ICE,” McFadden wrote. “Any attempt to force Sheriffs nationwide to detain individuals for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not only negatively impact public safety in Mecklenburg County, NC, it will significantly erode the authority of all duly elected Sheriffs.”

McFadden also mentioned a frequent criticism of immigration enforcement.

Illegal aliens who call the police because of a crime committed against them are “deported before the criminal justice system has had the chance to work.”

He said these illegal aliens deserve to see the “accused held accountable.”

Illegal aliens who are unfairly treated by the American legal system deserve justice, too, he argues.

McFadden said ICE should pursue felony charges against criminal illegal aliens, not request that local law enforcement agencies honor detainers.

“Legislation aimed at strong-arming the nation’s duly elected Sheriffs and bullying local governments into cooperation with ICE would be not only unconstitutional, it would do nothing to enhance public safety or cure the many decades of failures by the federal government to resolve ICE issues,” McFadden said.