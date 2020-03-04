Ronna McDaniel Doubles Down on Criticism of DNC After Brazile Tells Her to ‘Go to Hell’

‘I felt very in my lane saying this is happening…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile for telling her to “go to hell.”

Whether Donna Brazile likes it or not, Establishment Democrats are going after Bernie. Nearly 100 superdelegates (party elites) told @NYTimes they won’t support him. The DNC changed the debate criteria for Bloomberg. Those are not “Russian talking points,” they are facts! pic.twitter.com/C6qn09b54g — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 4, 2020

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, was brought up in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, which frowns upon the use of certain curse words.

“It’s never fun to have your teenagers come home from school and say ‘Hey mom, you’re trending on social media because some woman said you should ‘go to heck,’” she wrote on Twitter. “That being said, politics is a contact sport.”

McDaniel then doubled down on her allegation that the DNC is going to “rig” the convention “against Bernie [Sanders] if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

McDaniel was referring to a New York Times report from last week that said some of the party’s super-delegates are considering bucking Sanders if he wins a plurality and not an outright majority of pledged delegates.

Brazile had accused McDaniel of repeating “Russian talking points” meant to divide the Democratic Party. But McDaniel said Brazile’s response was “out of line.”

“You’ve seen the Democrats change their debate process to include Bloomberg on the stage, and you’ve seen the concerted effort by the establishment Democrats to go after Bernie Sanders,” McDaniel said.

“And you know who is saying that the most? Bernie Sanders,” she continued. “So, I felt very in my lane saying this is happening. I don’t think it’s something we can’t discuss, and I think her response was a little bit out of line and disproportionate.”