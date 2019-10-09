Former NC Gov. Calls Out NBA ‘Hypocrisy’ on China vs. Transgender Bathroom Controversy

MCCRORY: ‘They got heavily involved with our community and elections, while ignoring China…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory called out the NBA for the “hypocrisy” it showed in the treatment of two political controversies—Hong Kong protests and transgender bathrooms.

“I see hypocrisy,” McCrory said. “They wanted to involve themselves with North Carolina commerce and an election, while not setting the same standard for China. I called them out then (when the All-Star Game was moved), and it’s still true now.”

The NBA punished North Carolina in 2017 for HB2, the “bathroom bill,” which declared that individuals had to use gender-specific public facilities that correspond to their biological sex as designated on their birth certificates or legal IDs, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The NBA said the law discriminated against LGBT people, so it relocated the 2017 All Star Weekend out of Charlotte. Once North Carolina lawmakers altered HB2 and basically punted on the issue until the end of 2020, the NBA located the 2019 All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

The NBA said that the “climate created by HB2” prevented them from hosting the All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, yet the Lakers and Nets had planned to play a game in Shanghai, China this week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Then last week, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The NBA apologized for Morey’s tweet and made him delete it, effectively declaring their support for communist China over more Democracy-minded Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

The NBA then claimed that it supported free expression even though that free expression may come with consequences, such as losing one’s job.

During the bathroom bill debate, the NBA tried to change North Carolina’s laws, yet during the Hong-Kong democracy debate, the NBA wants to give China full autonomy to continue its oppressive governance.

“They got heavily involved with our community and elections, while ignoring China,” McCrory said.

He said the NBA’s response in both instances had everything to do with money.

“They were losing some sponsorships (if All-Star Weekend was held in North Carolina then). They told me that flat-out on the phone,” McCrory said. “I told the commissioner they’ve got a lot of business in China,” McCrory said. “But they’ve got a lot of sponsors there, and that would cost them hundreds of millions.”