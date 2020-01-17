McConnell Rips Pelosi for Handing Out Impeachment Souvenir Pens

‘Nothing says seriousness and sobriety like handing out souvenirs…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party for treating the impeachment of the president like a celebration.

The House voted to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week, and at the articles’ signing, Pelosi handed out commemorative pens with her name on them.

The tone of the signing was anything but “solemn” and “reluctant,” which is how Pelosi had described the impeachment process just last month.

“She signed the impeachment papers. And that took place at a table with a political slogan stuck on it. And they posed afterwards, for smiling photos, and the Speaker distributed souvenir pens to her own colleagues emblazoned with her golden signature that literally came in on silver platters. Golden pens on silver platters. A souvenir, to celebrate the moment,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“Now, I seem to remember Democrats falling over themselves to say they did not see impeachment as a long sought political win. They recognized the gravity and seriousness of this action, and of course, they had only come to it reluctantly. Of course, nothing says seriousness and sobriety like handing out souvenirs,” McConnell continued.

Now, Democrats want the Senate to “redo their homework” and “rerun the investigation,” McConnell said, citing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands that McConnell accept his list of witnesses and additional evidence.

“That’s what this process has been thus far,” McConnell said. “But it’s not going to be what this process looks like going forward.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also slammed Pelosi for making light of a grave constitutional process.