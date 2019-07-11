Leftists Target McConnell on Reparations Because His Ancestors Owned Slaves

‘I suspect with the mobility of the American population in the 20th and 21st centuries, most of us have ancestors that owned slaves…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., exchanged blows with Democrats this week with both sides accusing the other of hypocrisy as the extreme Left once again attempts to resurrect its much ballyhooed talking points on slavery reparations.

Several of the current Democratic presidential hopefuls have come out in support of the idea, although no plans have yet been proposed as to how they would be justly and equitably extended to slavery descendants from an era when few genealogical records for African–Americans were preserved.

Critics have observed that such a measure would only create greater problems for the black community by perpetuating a false sense of victimhood, subordination and entitlement, while fostering resentment among others.

Democrats on Monday attacked McConnell over the crimes of his ancestors, arguing that it’s hypocritical McConnell opposes reparations since members of his own family reportedly owned slaves prior to the Civil War.

Two of McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned slaves, according to U.S. census records obtained by NBC News. And this should disqualify McConnell from speaking on the issue, according to leftists who want him gone.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” McConnell said last month before a House hearing on reparations.

“We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Following the attack on his ancestry, McConnell fired back, pointing out that even the president in question, Barack Obama, was descended from slave owners.

“You know, I find myself in the same position as President Obama. We both oppose reparations, and we both are the descendants of slave owners,” he said Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

Attempting to deflate such arguments, Louis Cain, professor emeritus at Loyola University Chicago, told NBC that because slavery was an economic system, Americans have all benefited from it, even today.

“I suspect with the mobility of the American population in the 20th and 21st centuries, most of us have ancestors that owned slaves, including many individuals who did not arrive until well after the Civil War,“ Cain said. “The responsibility for what happened was collective, not individual.”

Not surprisingly, the same day NBC published its hit piece, a Democratic 2020 challenger announced her campaign to unseat McConnell.

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announced Tuesday that she would run against McConnell, who has turned Washington into “a place where ideals go to die.”

“Everything that’s wrong in Washington had to start some place. How did it come to this, that even within our own families we can’t talk to each other about the leaders of our country anymore without anger and blame? Well, that started with this man, who was elected a lifetime ago,” McGrath said.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.