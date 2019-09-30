MCCONNELL: If House Votes to Impeach, Senate Has ‘No Choice’ But to Hold Trial

‘How long you are on it is a different matter…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he would have “no choice” but to hold a vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office if the House votes in favor of impeachment.

It’s a constitutional obligation for the Senate to act once the House does, McConnell explained to CNBC.

But that doesn’t mean the Senate would remove Trump from office.

“I would have no choice but to take it up,” he said. “How long you are on it is a different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”

The House needs 218 votes to move forward with articles of impeachment.

There are at least 226 House Democrats who currently favor some kind of action on impeachment, according to NBC News. Because the Senate is held by a Republican majority, they would likely vote against removal.

“If I were the speaker, I wouldn’t want to go into next year’s election having it credibly said that all you did for the whole Congress was harass the president and try to remove him from office,” McConnell added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’ spokesman Drew Hammill slammed McConnell for living up to his nickname as the “Grim Reaper” of Democratic initiatives.

Democrats “have passed scores of significant legislation now sitting on Senator McConnell’s desk,” Hammill said in a statement. “House Democrats will continue to make our agenda too hot for Senate Republicans to handle, and there will be a price to pay for obstructing the People’s business.”

McConnell said Congress has better things to do than focus on impeachment.

“What I want to do is spend our time accomplishing things for the American people,” he said.

Trump has slammed the Democrats’ impeachment efforts: