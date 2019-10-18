McConnell Shovels Taxpayer $$ to Pork Projects for Vulnerable 2020 GOP Senators

Senate majority leader emphasizes the many boons in proposed defense-spending bill…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The biggest concern for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is keeping the Senate in 2020.

That could explain why—as his House colleagues on the Left shirk their legislative agenda in favor of impeachment hearings—McConnell also is ditching congressional projects and allocating most of the Senate GOP’s time and resources toward supporting incumbents up for re-election.

In 2020, 23 Senate Republicans are up for re-election, and some of them have already been targeted by the far left.

Most have pet projects they’ve proposed to benefit their constituents.

For example, the National Defense Authorization Act is packed with pork spending, such as an arsenal that will bring jobs to Iowa and disaster aid for North Carolina, according to Bloomberg News.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has been lobbying Congress for disaster aid for North Carolina. He managed to work into the NDAA an additional $1.4 billion to help cover rebuilding projects in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is facing an opponent who has amassed a war-chest of millions of dollars to take her seat. Collins promised voters that she would secure $62 million for extra highway funds, and she’s also taken credit for a $59 million contract that allows Methuen Construction Co. to build a new facility in a Maine shipyard.

Collins represents a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016, so her campaign won’t be easy. She lost favor with Democrats shortly after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation because she had voted to confirm him. But despite her occasional defection to the Left (for example, Collins voted against a GOP-led repeal of the Affordable Care Act) the GOP has rallied behind her.

McConnell has encouraged incumbent senators to talk up their military support and Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. But with House Democrats in no rush to add to Republican talking points, Congress has yet to pass the NDAA or Trump’s USMCA trade deal.