Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe Would Refuse Plea Deal; Claims He Did Nothing Wrong

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he would not take a plea deal from the Department of Justice if federal officials indict him, insisting that he has done nothing wrong.

“Absolutely not. Under any circumstances,” McCabe responded when asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if he’d accept a plea deal.

“Chris, I’ve said to you from the very beginning, I absolutely reject that report because I never intentionally mislead anyone about anything,” he continued. “And I will not stand up and claim that I’ve done something that I didn’t do. So it won’t happen.”

After a lengthy investigation, the Justice Department found McCabe had “lacked candor” on at least four occasions, intentionally misled investigators and illegally leaked information to reporters.

DOJ officials are reportedly deciding whether to press charges against McCabe.

But McCabe said that if the Justice Department “follows the facts and follows the law, I am confident that nothing will come of it.”

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in 2018. McCabe has disputed the grounds of his firing ever since, alleging President Donald Trump wanted him gone for political reasons.

McCabe alleged in a lawsuit that Trump schemed to “discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.”

McCabe—who took a lead role in the promotion of the notorious Steele Dossier, from Clinton campaign opposition research to primary source in the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” operation to spy on Trump campaign advisers—became acting director after Trump fired James Comey in May 2017.

McCabe acknowledged having conversations with then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was overseeing the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion, as to the feasibility of wearing a wire while meeting with the president and the possibility of having Trump declared “unfit” under the 25th Amendment.

“In truth and in fact, the sole decision-maker concerning Plaintiff’s termination was Trump, whose decision was made and finalized before Defendants ever commenced their pretextual termination process,” the suit says.

McCabe now works for CNN as a contributor.