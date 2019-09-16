Will McCabe Be Indicted or Won’t He? GOP Experts Disagree…

GOWDY: ‘It is harder than it might appear to convince 12 people of anything…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Justice Department officials are expected to announce their decision regarding disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the next few weeks, but key Republicans disagree about what the final results could be.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., promised that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz plans to recommend the prosecution of McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey for deliberately lying to federal investigators.

“We came the closest ever to this country having a coup, and now we need accountability,” McCarthy told Fox News. ”I respect this attorney general so greatly, that the way he has handled this, he believes in accountability, but more importantly, he believes in the rule of law.

“We will see an indictment,” McCarthy said of McCabe, who has been credibly accused of misleading federal investigators on at least four occasions.

As of last week, senior Justice Department officials had denied an appeal from McCabe’s lawyers aimed at preventing a prosecution.

Similarly, McCarthy said he believes Comey will be held accountable.

“In the end, I do not believe that Jim Comey will get off,” McCarthy predicted. “Anyone that has had any association with trying to create this coup should be held accountable.”

But former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy told Fox News it will be much harder to prosecute and indict high-ranking individuals like Comey and McCabe than McCarthy might think.

“These are tough cases. It is harder than it might appear to convince 12 people of anything,” Gowdy said when asked if the DOJ could convince a jury of McCabe’s guilt. “I used to have to do it for a living. It’s tough.

“So, you’ve got to dot every I and cross every T, and quite candidly, it is more difficult if it’s a high-profile defendant. So, if they go forward with McCabe, you can rest-assured, that’s going to be a tough trial.”