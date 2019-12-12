Andrew McCabe Claims That Being Accused of Treason is ‘Terrifying’

‘It dishonors the commitments and the work that we did to try investigate what we now know is a completely valid investigation…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said being accused of treason by the president is “quite honestly terrifying.”

McCabe was admonished by a prior inspector general’s report for failing to recuse himself from overseeing an investigation into Hillary Clinton—even after his wife received nearly half a million dollars from former Clinton fundraiser Terry McAuliffe (then the Virginia governor) as she campaigned for Virginia’s state senate.

He later was revealed to have openly discussed with then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was overseeing the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged Russia ties, whether to have Rosenstein wear a wire when meeting the president.

McCabe acknowledged that the two also briefly fielded the idea of having Trump declared “unfit for office” under the 25th Amendment.

Trump has repeatedly attacked McCabe and his FBI cohorts for attempting to wage a “coup” against him.

However, McCabe claimed that Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s newly released report on the FBI’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses proved he did nothing wrong.

“To spend your life dedicated to protecting America and upholding the Constitution and then to be accused by the President of treason and suggest—and have him further put the suggestion out that the proper penalty for us would be death—I can’t describe to you how revolting that is and quite honestly terrifying,” McCabe, now a CNN contributor, told Chris Cuomo.

Horowitz has made it clear that his report “vindicates” no one, and pointed out that many of the FBI’s upper-level officials were responsible for the Russia-Gate hoax.

Although Horowitz didn’t find any direct evidence of serious political bias, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he had never received an explanation for why there were so many errors and omissions in the FBI’s investigation.

But McCabe could face criminal charges for lying to internal investigators about authorizing a leak to the media pending the outcome of a separate Justice Department investigation led by special prosecutor John Durham.

Both McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey—who was recommended for prosecution for his mishandling of the investigation Clinton’s private email server—have continued to insist that there was nothing wrong with the way they led the FBI.

“It is just the exact opposite of who we are as government servants, it dishonors the commitments and the work that we did to try investigate what we now know is a completely valid investigation,” McCabe told CNN. “And it’s just a disgusting level of disrespect for the people who serve this country everyday.”