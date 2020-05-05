Mayor Forcing Churches to Keep Lists of Congregants Who Attend Services

‘Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Nazi-like measures designed to surveil, track and spy upon what was once a free American people…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A new order passed by Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, will force churches to report the names of congregants who attend in-person services.

The 10/10/10 rule is part of the city’s “soft” reopening, and requires all “nonessential” businesses, including churches, to “record the names, contact information, and approximate entry/exit time” of people who spend more than 10 minutes on the premises.

“In-person religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals) may resume, subject to the 10/10/10 rule (if held inside) or limited to 50 people outside, provided social distancing precautions are followed and event organizers maintain records of all attendees,” the rule states, according to the city’s website.

This is an unconstitutional overreach that clearly violates Kansas City residents’ right to privacy, as well as their right to worship freely without being monitored, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Nazi-like measures designed to surveil, track and spy upon what was once a free American people,” Staver said in a statement. “That is exactly what Kansas City’s misguided government officials are now demanding.”

Lucas’s director of communications, Morgan Said, clarified that churches will not be required to hand over the lists of congregants unless a health emergency arises.

“We are not asking that churches provide a list immediately to the city,” Said told Metro Voice. “Churches keep the list, and only if a member tests positive and that member attended a church function would the church provide a list to the city.”

Regardless, churches should not be forced to keep track of who decides to worship when, Staver said.

“I am running out of adjectives to describe how completely insane the tyrannical abuses launched by state governors and local officials against pastors and churches are becoming,” Staver said.

“It is as if these leaders never bothered to so much as glance at the Constitution they swore to uphold and defend,” he continued. “They seem to be governing from some make-believe, dystopian viewpoint.”