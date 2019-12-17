Maxine Waters Admits She Doesn’t Have ‘Facts’ To Support Russia Hoax

‘I believe that the president early on had defined himself as someone who was incapable of being a legitimate president…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Maxine Waters admitted that she doesn’t have any “facts” to support her allegation that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

“Because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it,” Waters admitted, “I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions,” she said, in reference to the 2014 measures put in place following Putin’s military annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Putin has “always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with, and incursion into Crimea,” Waters continued. “And so I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump.”

By most accounts, former President Barack Obama did very little to rebuke Putin’s 2014 attack on Ukraine, a NATO ally. By comparison, Trump has been significantly tougher on Russia.

That did not, however, stop Waters from speaking her personal truth in a CNN interview.

When asked to respond to Republican criticism of the Democrats’ impeachment efforts, Waters ironically claimed that the GOP defends the president “because they cannot refute the facts.”

“When I observe this president, and the way that he conducted himself during the primary elections, the way he called names, the way he lied, the way he talked about grabbing women by their private parts, I never thought we would hear a president talk like that,” Waters said.

“And also I had done some research, and I knew about his alignment with Putin, I knew about [Paul] Manafort, and what the relationship was. And the fact that he had been sent there by Putin, in essence, to head up the president’s campaign.”

Despite the fact that there isn’t evidence to back up any of her claims, Waters said Trump’s alleged relationship with Putin should itself be grounds for impeachment.

Waters has been a vocal advocate for impeachment since 2016.

“I believe that the president early on had defined himself as someone who was incapable of being a legitimate president,” she said earlier this year. “So I started the conversation. Of course, we got a lot of criticism. I got a lot of criticism but he has been defining himself ever since.”