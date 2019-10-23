Massachusetts Dems Seek to Outlaw ‘B-Word’ Insults

‘Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Massachusetts citizens may have to pay up to $200 or serve up to six months in prison if they use the word “bitch” to “accost, annoy, degrade or demean” another person.

Massachusetts state Rep. Dan Hunt, D-Boston, filed a bill in May that would amend the state’s law code on disturbing the peace to include those who use offensive language, Boston.com reported.

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary was set to consider Hunt’s bill on Tuesday.

“A person who uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” the bill says, adding that “[a] violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”

The timing of the bill was, at the very least, coincidental as one of the state’s most prominent liberals, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, continues to rise in the Democratic primary polls for next year’s presidential election and seems poised to overtake front-runner Joe Biden.

While immensely popular with progressive radicals, Warren has struck some moderates in crucial swing states as being inauthentic and a bit off-putting.

“I like what she had to say, but I still think she’s—sorry—a bitch,” observed one 56-year-old Wisconsin woman in a recent focus group of undecided voters.

But considering the prevalence of offensive language in American life, used both for humorous and hurtful purposes, it’s unclear how the Massachusetts legal system would hope to distinguish between the two manners of speech.

The Massachusetts GOP ridiculed Hunt’s legislation on Twitter.

“Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth,” @MassGOP wrote on Twitter.

The Massachusetts GOP asked citizens to show up at the hearing to speak their minds about the proposal.