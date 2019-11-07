Md. ‘Sanctuary’ County Quietly Reverses Anti-ICE Policies after Violent Crime Spike

‘Should ICE fail to submit the proper paperwork or get caught in traffic, MoCo will continue to free undocumented immigrants regardless of the charge…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Montgomery County, Maryland, quietly rolled back its sanctuary-city policy after facing a massive flux of crime related to illegal immigrants.

Montgomery law enforcement had prohibited Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from accessing its jail in order to detail illegal immigrants.

But now, correctional officers have agreed to grant ICE clearance to “identified areas” to “ensure that transfers are conducted in a safe environment,” a Montgomery County spokesman told ABC-7 on Friday.

MORE: That cooperation mandates ICE submit an immigration detainer and arrive at the jail prior to the defendant’s release time. Should ICE fail to submit the proper paperwork or get caught in traffic, MoCo will continue to free undocumented immigrants regardless of the charge. pic.twitter.com/6n1q9D2FI2 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) November 2, 2019

Shortly after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed into law its anti-ICE order, seven illegal immigrants—some affiliated with the MS-13 gang—were arrested and charged with violent crimes.

More arrests followed, drawing the attention of the White House.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services called out Elrich’s failures in September and challenged him to a debate—a challenge Elrich did not accept.

(2/3) If MontCo Chairman Elrich thinks the sanctuary policy they are so proud of is so good, I challenge him to a debate on the subject. Neutral location (e.g. cspan or webcast w/no audience present). 1 hr total, 2.5 min open & close, w/alternating 5 min blocks determined by lot. — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) September 6, 2019

ICE officials are still banned from entering the Montgomery County facilities for any reason other than pre-authorized custody transfers.

They are also prohibited from entering non-public areas in county-owed facilities.