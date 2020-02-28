Md. Sanctuary County Protected Illegal Alien Who Killed Two Cops

‘This is a classic case of illegal aliens being given more rights than American citizens…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Immigration Reform Law Institute released details of an investigation into an illegal alien who killed two law-enforcement officials in a car crash, yet walked free after a $280 fine.

Guatemalan national Roberto Antonio Garza Palacios, 30, came into the United States on a work visa, though he has illegally resided in the country since the visa expired in 2009, IRLI reported.

In December 2017, Palacios killed FBI special agent Carlos Wolff and deputy state fire marshal Sander Cohen while their cars were parked on the shoulder of I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Investigators said Palacios was “negligent” in the accident, though not intoxicated.

After the accident, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Palacios, but he was not deported.

His driver’s license was not suspended.

“The fact that Palacios is still in the United States is bad enough; the fact that he was still driving is sickening,” said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of IRLI.

“This is a classic case of illegal aliens being given more rights than American citizens,” Wilcox said. “Palacios is a menace behind the wheel of a car, yet continued to drive in our country.”

IRLI argues that Palacios “should have been deported in 2015” when police in Montgomery County arrested him for allegedly breaking 15 car windows at a construction site.

ICE lodged a detainer with the Montgomery County jail for his arrest, but officials ignored the detainer and released him.

Just last September, Palacios was again cited in Carroll County, Maryland, for “negligent driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident,” IRLI reported.

ICE arrested Palacios again after these dangerous violations, and he remains at the Howard County Detention Center “awaiting possible deportation,” according to IRLI.

“Wherever sanctuary policies are in effect, there will inevitably be dangerous criminal aliens living among the immigrant population,” Wilcox said. “That means a higher threat of violent crime against citizens, legal residents and illegal aliens.”