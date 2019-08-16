Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

‘Officials will intentionally impede attempts by ICE to deport these men, and … they will be free to again threaten the safety of the most vulnerable Montgomery County residents…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Two illegal immigrants were arrested in Maryland and are set to be deported after they allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions, according to officials.

The men, Mauricio Barrera–Navidad, 29, and Carlos Palacios–Amaya, 28, were friends with the girl’s older brother.

The girl told a school official about the repeated abuse. She said that Palacios–Amaya raped her several times and told her to stay home from school so he could be alone with her while her parents worked.

He also filmed himself raping her, according to law enforcement, who found several images on his cellphone.

Barrera–Navidad allegedly raped the young girl during her brother’s birthday party in July 2018.

Barrera–Navidad, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was charged with one count of rape. Palacios–Amaya, was charged with four counts of rape. Both men will remain jailed until trial.

At least one of the men was given an “order of removal” in 2016, but it’s unclear why he remained in the U.S., officials said.

Palacios-Amaya had been deported once before in 2014, and is considered a “repeat immigration violator.”

Last month, Maryland’s Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich issued an executive order banning ICE from keeping illegal immigrants in county jails.

According to the Montgomery County GOP, political moves like Elrich’s prevent ICE from doing its job and putting men like Palacios–Amaya and Barrera–Navidad away.

“On Mr. Elrich’s orders, county officials will intentionally impede attempts by ICE to deport these men, and once they are released, they will be free to again threaten the safety of the most vulnerable Montgomery County residents,” County Party Chairman Alexander Bush said in a statement.