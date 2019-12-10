Calif. Church Displays Nativity Scene w/ Mary, Joseph, and Jesus in Cages

‘Your political views should not be mixed with the birth of our savior. Shame on you!…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A California church has displayed a nativity scene that depicts Jesus, Joseph, and Mary as refugees in cages.

The Claremont United Methodist Church, located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, said the display is meant to draw attention to the conditions migrants face at the southern border.

The three individuals are show in separate cages topped with barbed wire, and the infant Jesus is wrapped in a silver foil blanket, according to KABC.

When asked why the church decided to make such a political statement, Pastor Karen Clark Ristine said, “We thought about the most famous refugee family in the world, the family of Jesus.”

“In the Claremont United Methodist Church nativity scene this Christmas, the Holy Family takes the place of the thousands of nameless families separated at our borders,” Ristine said in a Facebook post. “Imagine Joseph and Mary separated at the border and Jesus no older than two taken from his mother and placed behind the fences of a Border Patrol detention center as more than 5,500 children have been the past three years.”

This isn’t the first time Claremont United Methodist has used its nativity display to tackle a societal issue.

Ristine said the church has used it to address homelessness in California, as well as other problems the state faces.

The purpose is always to “spark conversation,” she said.

It certainly has sparked conversation online.

“It is disrespectful in my view to put the King of Kings, Lord of Lords in a cage at any time. Your political views should not be mixed with the birth of our savior. Shame on you!” one user wrote.

Another user, however, said the display should make residents feel “uncomfortable.”

“Does the world’s most famous and worshipped refugees separated in cages make you uncomfortable USA? …it does?… Good!” the user wrote.