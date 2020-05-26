Whitmer’s Husband Accused of Trying to Break His Wife’s Virus Rules

‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The owner of a Michigan dock company said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband tried to use his position to get his boat back in the water before other residents, and in spite of his wife’s executive order discouraging Michiganders from traveling to the northern part of the state.

In Facebook posts that are no longer public, Tad Dowker, owner of NorthShore Dock, said Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, asked him if he could get his boat out of the dock before Memorial Day weekend.

Because Whitmer’s executive order required docks and other businesses to remain closed for so long, Dowker said he had a long list of clients that he needed to work through.

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” Dowker posted on Thursday, according to the Detroit News. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen. Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'”

Dowker said he wasn’t aware that Mallory had stored his boat at his dock and said Mallory was respectful when he found out Dowker’s business wouldn’t be able to meet his request.

But, Mallory’s alleged request came only three days after Whitmer had loosened restrictions on northern Michigan.

And despite these relaxations, Whitmer is still forbidding other parts of the state from leaving their homes by extending her shelter-in-place order till mid-June.

“If you don’t live in these regions … think long and hard before you take a trip into them,” Whitmer said on May 18. “Don’t descend on Traverse City from all regions of the state.”

Whitmer and her husband own property about 25 minutes away from Traverse City.

State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, slammed Whitmer for pushing extreme policies that her own family members are unwilling to follow.

“Here is the leader of our state. … Her family is trying to cut people in line,” Barrett said.