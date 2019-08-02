Man Attacked In NYC For Wearing MAGA Hat; Media Says Nothing

‘It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A New York man said he was attacked by a group of teenagers in Manhattan this week while he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jahnagir “John” Turan, the owner of an art gallery, said he was jumped by about 16 young adults who yelled profanities at him, like “f— Trump.”

Turan said he had just bought the red hat at Trump Tower because he thinks Trump is “doing a great job.”

One teenager allegedly smashed his head into a scaffolding pole, bruising Turan’s face and busting his eye.

“It all happened within 10 seconds,” Turan told Fox 5 New York. “I jumped out, crossed the street and called the police.”

Of course, Turan’s story can’t be found in the national headlines. But when it’s the other way around, when supposed Trump supporters commit acts of violence, the media is all over it.

Look no further than actor Jussie Smollett, who made up a story about being attacked in the streets of Chicago by MAGA-hat-wearing men. His story was debunked as a complete fabrication, but the mainstream media spent days covering and promoting it.

The New York Police Department confirmed that its officers did respond to Turan’s 911 call around 6:50 p.m.

“Officers were informed by a 35-year-old male victim he was walking when he was punched in the head by unknown individuals in an unprovoked manner,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Hill. “There is no description of the individuals, and the victim refused medical attention on scene. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Turan said he suffered a fracture in his cheek and will meet with an eye specialist to find out if there has been permanent damage to his sight.

“It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat,” he said. “This is America.”