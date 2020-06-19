Nationwide Majority of Americans Think Biden Likely Has Dementia

‘Biden is not equipped mentally or physically for the huge job ahead…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Two new polls show that the majority of voters do not believe former Vice President Joe Biden has enough mental strength to handle the commander in chief’s responsibilities.

American Greatness partnered with TIPP to survey Michiganians and Floridians about their views on Biden and President Donald Trump’s mental fitness, AG reported.

Nearly three-quarters (71 percent) of Michiganians who were polled said they do not believe Biden has the “mental sharpness” that he needs to be president.

Six in ten Floridians agreed with the vast majority of Michiganians.

Zogby Analytics conducted a nationwide poll of likely voters and found that 55 percent believe it is more likely than not that Biden is in the early stages of dementia, while 45 percent believe it is less likely than not that Biden is in the early stages of dementia.

The trends followed partisan lines but clearly trended toward a belief in Biden’s mental decline.

Three-quarters (77 percent) of Republicans, more than half (56 percent) of independents, and one-third (32 percent) of Democrats think that Biden is more likely than not in the early stages of dementia.

Nolan Finley, the NeverTrump editorial page editor of the Detroit News, expressed similar concerns in an op-ed titled, “I wish Joe Biden was better,” on Wednesday.

“Biden is not equipped mentally or physically for the huge job ahead of healing and uniting the American people,” Nolan wrote. “Biden’s verbal gaffes and mental lapses can’t just be laughed off. They are clear warning signs.”

The American Greatness poll also asked Americans who they believe can oversee the American economy.

In Florida, 48 percent said Trump is capable, compared to 43 percent for Biden.

In Michigan, 46 percent said Trump is capable, compared to 42 percent for Biden.

The pollsters also asked what respondents think about the Marxist Left’s efforts to defund the police.

In both Michigan and Florida, the majority (63 percent and 60 percent, respectively) oppose their efforts.