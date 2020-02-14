Majority of Voters, Including Independents, Call Bidens’ Ukraine Dealings a Scandal

Media no longer reporting that there is ‘no evidence’ of Bidens’ misconduct…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) In their failed attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office, Democrats seem to have hurt one of their own: presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that a majority of Americans believe that Hunter Biden‘s position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, while Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s pointman for Ukraine, was inappropriate, Politico reported.

Of about 2,000 people interviewed, 52 percent said the younger Biden’s sinecure was inappropriate, while 57 percent agreed that it is a “scandal.”

Only 18 percent of respondents said the situation was appropriate, while 19 percent said it wasn’t a scandal.

But 40 percent of Americans polled, a plurality, said Biden’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine would not affect their vote, compared with 31 percent who said the quid pro quo made them less likely to vote for Biden.

Somehow, 8 percent of respondents said Hunter Biden’s squishy seat on Burisma’s board made them more likely to vote for the elder Biden.

While Democrats brushed off the scandal, 57 percent of independent voters said the Bidens’ corruption is a scandal, and only 15 percent of independents definitively said that it is not a scandal.

Politico, The Hill, and other mainstream media outlets have changed their tone regarding the Bidens’ illicit dealings in Ukraine.

Rather than reporting, as they had during the impeachment trial, that there is “no evidence of corruption” or that it is a “debunked conspiracy theory,” they are now reporting that there is “no evidence showing that Hunter Biden or Joe Biden broke any laws.”

Many Trump defenders, themselves, noted during his impeachment trial—for actions allegedly paralleling the pressure campaign that Joe Biden waged to force Ukraine to fire its investigating prosecutor—that “abuse of power” is not a statutorily defined crime.

Administrative-state bureaucrats testified during the impeachment trial that Biden was acting in accordance with the inter-agency consensus and the international community—which is newspeak for the deep-state’s agenda—when he bribed Ukraine’s president to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

Regardless of whether the Biden scandal—one of several involving his family’s use of his position to advance their personal financial gain—rose to the level of criminal conduct, Biden’s fourth- and fifth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, signal that even Democratic primary voters may see his unethical conduct—and the refusal to face any accountability for it—as disqualifying him from holding higher office.