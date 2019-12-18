Vulnerable Maine Dem. Supports ‘Abuse of Power’ Article, Not ‘Contempt of Congress’

‘If you think something wrong has been done, you have to weigh heavily whether or not it rises to the level of impeachment…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said he will vote for the Democrats’ first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which alleges the president abused his power, but will not vote for the second article, which claims Trump obstructed justice.

The House has “clearly” demonstrated that Trump abused his power during his dealings with Ukraine, but added that the second article does not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as it is stated in the U.S. Constitution.

“This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt this is an impeachable act,” Golden said of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Golden represents a Republican-leaning district that backed Trump in 2016 by 10 points. He narrowly won re-election in 2018, and has been under fire from Maine Republicans for voting for the Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry.

Protesters from both parties have rallied outside Golden’s Maine office for the past two weeks, BDN reported.

“I simply decided to do what I believe is in the best interest of the country, regardless of the politics,” Golden said. “The president is doing the exact opposite. I find that the evidence in this is indisputable.”

But after spending the weekend reading about the Founding Fathers’ view on impeachment, Golden concluded that not all of the Democrats’ allegations are accurate.

“Even after looking at the evidence, I think one has to consider that if you think something wrong has been done, you have to weigh heavily whether or not it rises to the level of impeachment,” he said.

Nina McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, said Golden is “trying to have his cake and eat it too.” But Golden said that even if he does face backlash for his “conscious decision,” the politics of the vote shouldn’t matter.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s almost a wash and it’s not something worth considering in regards to what the right thing is,” he said.