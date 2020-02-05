Bill Maher Blasts Warren’s Tranny Pandering: ‘You’re the Party of This Bullsh**’

‘Is she running for president of Berkeley?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Liberal comedian Bill Maher slammed presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for pandering to the LGBT community after Warren said she’d make sure her Education Department secretary earned the approval of transgender children.

“Elizabeth Warren, who I’ve always liked, but she kind of like did some stuff I didn’t like, and today she came out, listen to this, she wants her secretary of education to be vetted by a high school student, I’m not kidding,” Maher said.

“Now, Obama said people just don’t want crazy stuff,” Maher continued. “Is this not crazy stuff? Is she running for president of Berkeley?”

Maher then became more serious and said he “worries” that these kinds of tactics will doom the Democratic Party.

“Everything that happens on the Left goes into the blue bin,” he explained. “You’re the party of this bulls**t!”

The reason Bernie Sanders is beating Warren, Maher continued, is because he doesn’t “care about that woke stuff.”

Maher’s comments followed an undercover video released by Project Veritas, in which a Warren staffer blasted her campaign’s obsession with gender issues.

“At the end of the day if we’re gonna prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong,” said Angel Alice, the Warren campaign’s Iowa field organizer.

“When you come from where I come from, no one gives a f*** about a godd**n pronoun,” he said. “They want to know how you’re gonna create a job.”

Warren’s woke message is the reason the Democratic Party is falling behind among middle-class and blue-collar voters, Alicea continued.

“At the end of the day we’ve become the party that has prioritized that rather than putting food on the table for working families, and it’s like, that’s why we lose,” Alicea said. “It’s a f***ing no-brainer why we’re going to godd**n lose an election.”