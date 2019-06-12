Bill Maher: Hillary Clinton Was ‘Terrible,’ Committed Obstruction of Justice

‘The vast majority of liberals in this country hate it…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Comedian Bill Maher admitted that Hillary Clinton was a “terrible candidate” who “committed obstruction of justice” by attempting to cover up her use of a private email server while handling classified information.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Maher said “there’s a lot of reasons why the Democrats lost” in 2016, and many of them have to do with Clinton.

“She didn’t help the situation with the emails in terms of how she handled it with her answers and her actions,” Cuomo said.

“Absolutely, right,” Maher replied. “And she committed obstruction of justice. Trump did, I think, in worse fashion, but, you know, I mean, smashing up your phones and your hard drives…”

Speaking with @ChrisCuomo, “Real Time” host Bill Maher didn’t just criticize President Trump. He also had tough words for Hillary Clinton saying she was a “terrible candidate” in 2016 and “committed obstruction of justice” by smashing up her phone and hard drives. pic.twitter.com/06RegN2sFg — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 11, 2019

Maher added that the media “over-covered” Clinton’s server scandal: “They beat it to death.”

The media’s lop-sided coverage in 2016 should make voters wary of trusting it ahead of the 2020 election, Maher said.

“We don’t live in the era of news division as loss-leaders like we used to,” Maher said.

“The news division didn’t use to have to make a profit. Then, that changed … and in that atmosphere, they’re going to be looking for eyeballs,” he said. “That’s going to be the most important thing, it’s getting people to click, getting people to watch. I don’t trust the media. If that’s the question, that’s my answer.”

Maher went on to slam the Democratic presidential candidates, arguing that they “don’t help themselves a lot.”

If they wanted to have any chance at beating Trump in 2020, they’d avoid political correctness and speak directly to voters, he said.

“The vast majority of liberals in this country hate it,” Maher said of political correctness. “They think political correctness has gone way too far. No one likes to be living on egg shells.

“[Democrats] have some things to answer for,” Maher continued. “I think this far-left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism.”