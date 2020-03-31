Maddow Refuses to Admit to Fake Claims about NYC Medical Ship

‘There’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A little over a week ago, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called President Donald Trump’s claim that he’d send two U.S. Navy medical ships to New York City and Los Angeles “nonsense.”

“There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the President made such a big deal of—the Comfort and the Mercy—there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet,” Maddow said during a March 20 broadcast of her show.

Maddow tried to argue that Trump wasn’t willing to give New York City, which is now the epicenter of the U.S.’s coronavirus outbreak, the aid that it needs.

“The president said when he announced that those ships would be put into action against the COVID-19 epidemic. He said one of those ships would be operational in New York harbor by next week. That’s nonsense. It will not be there next week,” she claimed.

Flashback to last week when @maddow claimed it was “nonsense” when President Trump said there would be a Navy Medical Ship operational in a week. The USNS Comfort arrived in New York City this morning. pic.twitter.com/Vns45uFYGg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

But on Monday morning, the USNS Comfort arrived in New York Harbor, providing an additional 1,000 beds and nearly a dozen operating rooms to relieve New York City’s healthcare system.

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York,” Trump said on Sunday as the USNS Comfort prepared to depart.

Welcome to New York. pic.twitter.com/AGoovbjIW1 — Gareth Rhodes (@GarethRhodes) March 30, 2020

Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and frequent Trump-basher, has admitted that President Trump has followed through on his commitment to help the state as it battles the coronavirus.

Maddow, however, has yet to acknowledge her false claims, and has instead doubled down.

“Everyone’s glad it’s there now,” she wrote on Twitter. “But you really have been terrible about communicating true, factual information to the public in this crisis.”