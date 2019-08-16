MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Smears Trump’s Jewish Judicial Nominee

‘MSNBC allows @maddow to accuse an Iraqi Jew of racism because she can’t comprehend the highly qualified social science evidence cited in his law review article…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow launched into a dishonest, anti-Semitic rant last night about one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, Steven Menashi, arguing that an article he wrote in favor of Israel is evidence of bigotry.

Menashi, who is Jewish, is Trump’s newest nominee to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an attempt to derail his nomination, Maddow cherry-picked statements from a paper he wrote for the University of Pennsylvania Journal of International Law titled “Ethnonationalism and Liberal Democracy.”

In the article, Menashi argued that even a country dominated by one particular ethnicity can be a successful democracy, though equality works better in societies that embrace differences.

“Ethnonatinalism remains a common and accepted feature of liberal democracy that is consistent with current state practice and international law,” Menashi wrote.

He noted that, contrary to the claims of critics, Israel’s desire to “serve as a homeland for the Jewish people” does not contradict the “principles of universalism and equality upon which liberal democracy supposedly rests.”

Maddow twisted his words to portray them as the exact opposite, suggesting that Menashi made a “high-brow argument for racial purity” and a case for “how definitely democracy can’t work unless the country is defined by a unifying race.”

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network, slammed Maddow and said the MSNBC host “should be ashamed of herself.”

RJC, a Republican coalition of Jews, also slammed Maddow for her "dishonest" smear.