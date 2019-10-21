Crooked Obama AG Loretta Lynch Says Dems MUST Back Pelosi on Impeachment

‘What is the point of having power and influence if the places you inhabit are unchanged by your presence?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Democrats must openly support the “rising tide of impeachment,” adding that congressional leadership can’t be the only ones leading the charge against President Donald Trump.

The formal impeachment inquiry against Trump was “brought about, as all good reckoning are, by the actions of the president himself,” Lynch said, referencing Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Lynch then compared Trump to former President Richard Nixon: “We’d been subjected to a president who had thought himself above the law. That sound familiar? We saw that president run to the courts and try and uphold that delusion. Sound familiar?” Lynch asked during her speech at the Women, Influence, & Power in Law conference last week.

Lynch noted also that Trump is being held accountable by a “strong woman,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

But as Deroy Murdock pointed out, the way Pelosi has handled Trump’s impeachment process is not at all similar to the way the House handled Nixon’s.

“Pelosi and her far-Left colleagues have little interest in due process or first-grade-level fairness,” Murdock wrote in a syndicated column last week. “These Democrats—the sorest losers in the history of human competition—lust to oust a president whose guts they hate, just for the warm rush of doing so.”

However, Pelosi and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is leading the secretive House inquisition, have also taken criticism for initiating the process, which could potentially backfire on Democrats in next year’s election if they fail to make their case to the public.

Many of the 30-plus freshman Democrats who won by flipping seats in conservative districts fear they will be casualties of the partisan power play.

Lynch said Democrats can’t abandon Pelosi now, urging members of Congress to keep moving forward with impeachment even if it’s unpopular among their constituencies.

“Now, separate and apart from political affiliation, one must recognize that Nancy Pelosi—the woman who stands third-in-line to the presidency yet head and shoulders ahead those who precede her—is one of the strongest and most effective politicians of our time,” Lynch continued. “Yet Nancy Pelosi does not and cannot stand alone.”

If Democrats don’t impeach Trump, they’ll send a message that the “institutions that we most cherish,” Lynch said.

“What is the point of having power and influence if the places you inhabit are unchanged by your presence?” she continued.

Lynch, herself, is likely among the subjects of ongoing Justice Department probes surrounding the fraudulent efforts to suppress an investigation into 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton while smearing Trump with false claims of Russian collusion.

Lynch was forced to recuse herself from the Clinton email investigation after a notorious tarmac meeting in Phoenix with impeached former President Bill Clinton. Although she claimed to have handed the investigation over to then-FBI Director James Comey, she never really took her thumb off the scales.

According to accounts documented by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist James B. Stewart in a recent book, Comey was alarmed after seeing a report that Lynch had communicated with representatives of the Democratic National Committee and major political donor George Soros, promising them that the Clinton case would be taken care of.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.