La. Sen. Threatens Agriculture Dept. Nominees if They Don’t Stop Screwing Refineries

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is telling U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to mind his own business—and to stop threatening thousands of jobs in Louisiana.

The junior senator from the Pelican State wrote the secretary a letter in which he expressed deep concerns about some at the department potentially interfering with decisions at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“With all due respect, Secretary Perdue needs to stay out of this fight,” Kennedy wrote, according to a press release issued by his office.

That interference seems to concern limiting the issuance of hardship waivers, or small-refinery exemptions, that allow small refineries in Louisiana and other states to be competitive against larger companies.

Democrats and other interest groups, including the corn industry, are putting pressure on EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to restrict their use.

Oil refining is a key industry in Louisiana.

“Our nation’s refineries are economic engines that create jobs and support our mission to achieve energy independence,” Kennedy wrote. “The exemptions exist for a reason. They are necessary to keep small refineries in business and protect tens of thousands of jobs across the U.S.”

An article from Reuters noted that the refinery skirmish is part of a larger battle between the rival oil and corn industries, which has “torn President Donald Trump between two key constituencies in his reelection campaign.”

After Trump took office, the EPA has been generally friendly to oil interests and the exemption program, more than tripling the number of hardship waivers granted—including to small facilities owned by big corporations like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

But the corn industry is concerned that the increasing number of waivers is an abuse of the program, particularly as it threatens the demand for ethanol—and it appears Perdue has sided with the farmers.

Kennedy says if Perdue interferes in the waiver program, he’ll retaliate by blocking any nominees to Perdue’s department. In his letter to the secretary, Kennedy noted that three Department of Agriculture nominees are awaiting confirmation before the Senate.

These include nominees for the positions of Agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics; undersecretary for food safety; and assistant secretary.

Particularly troubling to Kennedy appears to be that Perdue may be interfering despite clear instruction from the Clean Air Act that any influence from the secretary of Agriculture when it comes to these waivers is impermissible.

“Your efforts in this matter not only disregard congressional intent of the law, but also threaten thousands of jobs in Louisiana and across the country,” Kennedy wrote.