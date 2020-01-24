Los Angeles Repeals Ordinance Targeting the NRA

‘The same city officials who vowed to defend this ordinance are on the run…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to rescind an ordinance that would have forced contractors who wanted to work with the city to disclose their relationship with the National Rifle Association.

The NRA filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles, alleging that the ordinance violated the organization’s First Amendment rights by cutting “revenue streams necessary for the NRA to continue engaging in protected speech and association,” NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action reported.

District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson sided with the NRA and issued a preliminary injunction to stop Los Angeles from enforcing the ordinance.

Wilson said the NRA demonstrated that the ordinance would violate their First Amendment rights and their ability to operate as an organization committed to defending a constitutional right.

“The same city officials who vowed to defend this ordinance are on the run,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director of NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action.

“In addition to the NRA members they wronged, city officials must now answer to voters and taxpayers for their failed experiment, and explain why they recklessly subjected the city to legal and financial exposure,” Ouimet said.

The NRA will push forward with the lawsuit, even though the Los Angeles City Council admitted defeat by repealing the ordinance in a 12-0 vote that did not require any debate, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“Facing a trial where they’ll have to account for the unconstitutional ordinance, city officials are trying to mitigate the consequences of their illegal misbehavior,” said Chuck Michel, California counsel to the NRA. “This is another decisive victory for the NRA, which stood and fought for its members’ rights.”

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who fought for the ordinance’s passage last year, remains opposed to the NRA.

Despite the court’s injunction and the ordinance’s repeal, O’Farrell’s spokesman said the councilman “feels it is critical to combat any organization that promotes domestic proliferation of weapons of war without any regulation.”