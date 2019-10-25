ICE: L.A. Releases Up to 100 Criminal Illegal Aliens EVERY DAY

‘We are seeing more jurisdictions that refuse to work with our officers…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Los Angeles, which has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants, releases as many as 100 criminals residing in the U.S. illegally every single day, a top Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told Congress on Tuesday.

During a testimony on “sanctuary jurisdictions” before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Timothy Robbins, ICE’s acting associate executive director fo detention and removal operations, said L.A. law enforcement’s refusal to work with federal immigration officials puts residents of their city in danger.

“Cooperation between ICE and state and local law enforcement agencies is critical to the agency’s efforts to identify and arrest removable aliens, and to protect the nation’s security,” Robbins said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing more jurisdictions that refuse to work with our officers, or directly impede our public safety efforts … All things being equal, there are 70 to 100 criminal aliens hitting the streets in Los Angeles alone. That is one city within the United States. This is a significant problem that has been overlooked for too long.”

“Are you saying that local law enforcement, if they knew they had a violent offender in custody, that they would release those persons?” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, asked Robbins.

“Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying,” Robbins responded, according to the Washington Times.

The lack of cooperation forced ICE to enter L.A.’s communities and find the criminals themselves, which costs additional time and money, Robbins said.

“ICE enforcement will no longer be in the jails,” he said. “It’ll be in the communities — the same communities these sanctuary policies are trying to keep ICE out of. … I will have to send officers out onto the street, which is less safe for officers, the community and the subject at large.”

Former head of ICE Tom Homan slammed the L.A. police department for taking a “political stance.”

“He forgot the oath he’s taken,” Homan said of L.A.’s police chief on “Fox & Friends” this week. “He stopped being a cop and became a politician.”