Lisa Page Sues FBI, DOJ for Releasing Her Text Messages

Wants damages for cost of therapy, loss of earning capacity…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page has filed a lawsuit against her former employer and the Justice Department for allegedly violating the Federal Privacy Act when they publicly released her text messages with Peter Strzok, her former colleague and paramour.

I sued the Department of Justice and FBI today. I take little joy in having done so. But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal.https://t.co/ecR58rmxlB — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 10, 2019

The FBI and DOJ unlawfully released her text messages, which were sent on a cellphone provided by the FBI, “to promote the false narrative that [Page] and others at the FBI were biased against President Trump, had conspired to undermine him, and otherwise had engaged in allegedly criminal acts, including treason,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit also accused upper level FBI and DOJ officials of using Page’s text messages as a crutch.

Releasing them allowed these agencies to “elevate the DOJ’s standing with the President following the President’s repeated public attacks,” the suit stated.

Page claimed the public release of her private messages resulted in numerous damages, including the “cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment,” and “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage.”

Page broke her silence last week and said it was President Donald Trump’s attempt to mimic her orgasm that “broke the camel’s back.”

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse. It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back,” she said.