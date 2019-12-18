Lisa Page Says DOJ ‘Betrayed Her;’ ‘Not How Public Servants Should Be Treated’

‘It’s deeply unfair…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former FBI attorney Lisa Page blasted the Justice Department and FBI for illegally releasing her text messages with her lover, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, in an MSNBC interview Tuesday night.

“I mean, it’s, it’s really one of the more painful aspects of this entire two years,” Page told host Rachel Maddow. “I mean, the president’s attacks and assaults are one thing but this is my institution, this is my Justice Department betraying us.”

“There’s a claim that this is congressional oversight and ‘We had to do it,’” Page continued, but “I have been a part of both these institutions for a long time and I know what it looks like when the department is trying to protect people and protect information, and I know what it looks like when they’re not.”

Page’s text messages with Strzok, which were sent on an official FBI cellphone, were “useful foil” for the Justice Department to get back into the good graces of the Trump administration, Page claimed.

Page broke her silence last month, claiming that Trump’s constant attacks prompted her to come forward.

She filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ earlier this month, alleging that both agencies violated the Federal Privacy Act when they public released her exchanges with Strzok, whom she was having an affair with at the time.

The FBI and DOJ unlawfully released her text messages, which were sent on a cellphone provided by the FBI, “to promote the false narrative that [Page] and others at the FBI were biased against President Trump, had conspired to undermine him, and otherwise had engaged in allegedly criminal acts, including treason,” the lawsuit claims.

Page told Maddow that Attorney General Bill Barr could help rectify the damage and “say something” in support of both her and Strzok.

“I mean, it’s deeply unfair. We are all public servants,” Page said. “This is simply not the way — even with wrongdoing, even if you think my text messages were a mistake — this is not how public servants should be treated. Moreover, those institutions should be coming to their defense.”

Many of her text messages revealed an implicit bias against Trump, but Page argued they should not have been politicized.

Referencing one text in particular, in which Page asked Strzok, “He’s not ever going to be president, right? Right?” Strzok responded: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

Page claimed that the “we” didn’t refer to the FBI, but to the “like-minded, thoughtful, sensible people” who didn’t want Trump elected.

“We, the democratic people of this country, are not going to let this happen,” Page explained.

Page is demanding compensation from the DOJ and FBI for numerous damages, including the “cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment,” and “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage.”